NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Welwitschias 118 – 0 Tunisia Rugby Africa Gold Cup
June 25, 2018
Welwitschias hammer Tunisia in their second game in the Rugby Africa Gold Cup 118 – 0 at the Hage Geingob Stadium.