Murder accused Unam student makes appearance

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – The University of Namibia (Unam) student who was arrested for murder following an alleged violent attack on him in February by a teenage boy demanding N$20, made his second appearance in court last week.

Appearing before Magistrate Michelle Kubersky in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court, Simon Shoongeleni, 25, was informed that investigations into his case have not yet been completed.

According to the prosecutor Victoria Thompson, the investigating officer is yet to obtain witness statements from five witnesses. “The photo plan of the post-mortem and that of the scene are still outstanding,” added Thompson.

Consequently, Magistrate Kubersky postponed the case for further police investigations to August 28. In addition, the court extended Shoongeleni’s bail of N$1,500 until his scheduled appearance.

Shoongeleni, a final year student studying towards a diploma in junior primary education, faces a charge of murder.

The prosecution alleges that Shoongeleni intentionally killed Fidel Jacob Gaseb, 19, by stoning and stabbing him with a knife. The fatal incident took place on February 19 near Unam Khomasdal campus, Windhoek

According to police reports, Shoongeleni had gone to nearby shops when he encountered Gaseb, who apparently demanded N$20 from him. Although Shoongeleni informed Gaseb that he had no money to spare, Gaseb allegedly kept on pestering and harassing him. Gaseb followed Shoongeleni from the shops back to the university campus in Khomasdal.

The police indicated that at the campus entrance Gaseb and Shoongeleni got into a fight. Gaseb had become violent and threatened Shoongeleni with a knife. During the scuffle the knife fell down and Shoongeleni picked it up and stabbed Gaseb twice.