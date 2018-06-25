Cancer Apple Project welcomes new corporate partners

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Bank Windhoek has welcomed four new partners on board its annual Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project. The new partners from this year are Safari Hotels, PayToday Namibia, Solitaire Press and the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC).

Dubbed one of the biggest national fundraising projects in Namibia, the project is celebrating its 18th year of successfully contributing to the fight against cancer in the country. The new partners were all in agreement that the project makes a significant social contribution and that they are honoured to not only assist, but to contribute to the positive impact it has on Namibian lives.

Safari Hotels will accommodate the representatives from winning schools outside Windhoek that will travel to the capital city for the handover ceremony in November. They will also assist with various functions to be held during the project’s duration.

“Over the years we have received numerous requests from the public to make it easier for them to make donations towards the project. Some patrons do not want to buy apples, but prefer only to make donations. For this reason, Bank Windhoek added the project as a beneficiary on its Internet Banking, Mobile App and Cellphone Banking platforms. To offer the same service to customers from other banks that want to donate, PayToday Namibia was approached to provide its infrastructure to make donations as seamless and convenient as possible,” said Suzette January, coordinator: sponsorships and events at Bank Windhoek.

The chief executive officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), Rolf Hansen, said: “We are delighted to welcome new partners to the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project. They understand that the main aim of this project is to save Namibian lives. Their contribution is highly appreciated and we look forward to a successful year once again.”