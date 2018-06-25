Cabinet commits to CCPCJ and UNODC

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Cabinet has approved that Namibia continues supporting and participating in the work of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Thus, Cabinet directed that the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, the Ministry of Safety and Security, the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and the Namibia Central Intelligence Service (NCIS) coordinate the implementation of the resolutions adopted by the CCPCJ.

In a statement, Cabinet also directed that the ministries of safety and information and the NCIS develop target interventions to prevent the trafficking in persons facilitated by the misuse of information and communication technology.

Similarly, Cabinet directed that the Ministry of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, the Office of the Prosecutor-General, the Office of the Judiciary and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) establish national referral mechanisms that include victim assistance and prosecution protection of children against trafficking in persons.

Furthermore, Cabinet directed that the Ministry of Justice and the National Planning Commission (NPC) conduct a voluntary review on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and share the report with the CCPCJ at its 28th Session in 2019.

“The exercise should be geared towards enhancing the role of the CCPCJ in contributing to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” read the statement.

Also, Cabinet directed that the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Safety and Security undertake preparation for the 14th United Nation Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

Additionally, Cabinet directed that the ministries of justice, gender and safety adopt an integrated and comprehensive response to violence against women, in order to reduce the risk of gender-related killings through early intervention and risk assessment.

The ministries were also told to forge networks between the public and the private sector that bring together national authorities, businesses, media, academia, civil organisations and other social actors to foster cooperation in the design and implementation of policies and programmes, in order to strengthen measures against the trafficking in persons.

Moreover, Cabinet directed the ministries of justice, education and trade to prepare guidelines that specify the requirements and procedures for requesting mutual legal assistance to prevent trafficking of cultural property.

Cabinet directed that all government offices, ministries and agencies peruse the programme of work for the upcoming session of the CCPCJ and nominate officials to attend, as far as possible, to issues related to their respective mandates indicated on the programme.

Cabinet approved that Namibia take up the offer for technical assistance on various matters by the UNODC, as set out in the report, as this will enable Namibia to build capacity in its domestic institutional framework to effectively respond to, prevent, investigate and prosecute crime.

Furthermore, Cabinet directed the Ministry of Justice undertake consultations with OMAs on issues addressed during the CCPCJ and subsequent discussions of the UNODC Secretariat.

Cabinet also approved that a stakeholders’ conference be convened to coordinate efforts on the outcome of the 27th Session of CCPCJ.