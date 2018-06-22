The Dogg final concert launched

Pinehas Nakaziko

Kwaito musician, Martin Morocky, popularly known as The Dogg, has officially launched his much awaited final concert to be held on September 29 at the University of Namibia (Unam) Stadium.

The concert is expected to be the biggest event in the country, to reach an audience of over 12 000 and create unity among old and new artists in the country. His final concert follows his retirement announcement last year, to focus on other business ventures, after the release of his last album, Concrete Jungle. But making music will always have a very special place in his heart.

“It is an invitation to celebrate unity through diversity, the same as different notes that can create rhythms and harmonies to further rejoice individualism,” says The Dogg about the concert. This year Mshasho is celebrating 16 years in the music industry. “I’m thrilled to mark this in the spirit of all that is supposed to be uniting us, with young and positive energies, music, colour, rhythms, hope and with all of you, colleagues, friends and family,” says The Dogg. He adds that Namibians will be united by music, which is the only universal language, transcending ideologies, differences of all kinds. He is inviting everyone to come with open hearts to welcome those who will embrace the stage including himself with fellow favorite local artists to be confirmed at a later stage, as well as international surprise acts. “I would like to take this opportunity to recognise all Namibian record labels and commend them for waving the Namibian flag high whenever they perform in and around Namibia. We should be reminded that we should not forget to join hands and “sing along” more and more even after this concert. This project may not only showcase the Mshasho legacy, but those brands that have also stood the test of time musically.”

The Dogg is one of the most loved and celebrated artists in the country, who have released over ten albums and has won many Namibia Annual Music Award (NAMAs), awards as well as international accolades. Two hundred tickets have been sold already. Normal tickets to the music event are available from Computicket at all Shoprite/Checkers outlets countrywide. Early bird tickets go for N$50.00 until end of June. Golden circle tickets are selling for N$150, while VIPs tickets go for N$500.

A sport activity will take place in the morning time on the same day as the concert with the concert starting at six o’clock (18h00) in the afternoon.

Finally…The Dogg, who will be hosting his final concert in the music industry at the University of Namibia stadium

on September 29.