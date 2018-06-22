Socialites recall their Father’s Day

Jeremiah Ndjoze

Last Sunday was father’s day. And ideally – in a society where being a runaway dad is seemingly fashionable – one would empty the coffers for accessible dads on Father’s Day.

In fact, if money was of no object, many could rent out amusement parks or buy the old timers their very own, quaint little island for them to retire at. But with the prevailing fiscal conditions in which money seem all the more elusive the above dream retirements remain but figments of many imaginations. Be that as it may, for some Namibian socialites, last Sunday was not business as usual. Omurari Fm’s celebrated deejay, Max-T Tjiundje, gushed with joy as he recalled the one day in this year, in which he was actually entertained and not the other way round being used to entertaining others. “I spend the entire day at home with my wife and kids where they collectively cooked for me and gave me gifts,” Max-T reveals adding that, “it was my best day of the year so far since most of the times I am at work or on the move with showbiz.”

Max-T maintains that due to his irregular work schedule, he hardly gets enough time to spend with his family thanking the gods of father’s day for their essential line of thought that led to the establishment of this day. His giftpack contained a set of headphones and a coffee mug. “Now I’ll actually be able to drink coffee or tea while at work,” he quipped adding that the rest of the presents were from his wife and, “you don’t want to know what that was.” Similarly, retired rapper turned graphic artist, Gabriel Amadhila, better known as Don Gabrio had a blast of a day. For once, the former muso who still attest to being involved in the music industry behind the scenes, had a valid reason to remain in bed for the best part of the day. “I basically stayed at home doing nothing, just relaxing and being on the receiving end of all the goodies,” Don Gabrio enthuses.

But for the social media blogger who trades under the moniker, Angry Princess Namibia, the day held little to no significant value. She maintains that having grown up without a father figure somehow took the sentimental value out of Father’s Day for her, reducing it to a mundane 24 hours with no cause for celebration. “I don’t know what it feel like to receive a father’s love,” she reacts sternly. However, she is quick to point out that, under normal circumstances, fathers are heroes that need to be appreciated for their guidance and love.

“I think a good father can set an example of strength, honour, sacrifice and responsibility but this applies to those that are lucky to have fathers playing important roles in their lives unlike me,” she says.

Father’s Day is celebrated worldwide to recognize the contribution that fathers and father figures make to the lives of their children. This day celebrates fatherhood and male parenting. Although it is celebrated on a variety of dates worldwide, many countries observe this day on the third Sunday in June