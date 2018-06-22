Rahab to launch her brand, traces her journey to success

Pinehas Nakaziko

Namibian fashion model, Rahab Inghalwa, currently based in the United Kingdom (UK), is launching her new fashion brand, Ravenda Posh, here next month.

Hailing as just Rahab in the modelling circle, now a certified model in the UK after her participation in this year’s London Fashion Week, she is hard at work to bring her unique, sophisticated and creative attires to the Land of the Brave, which she says will attract many fashionistas. The brand that will soon be spotlighted is described as “unapologetic with a touch of luxury.” “The inspiration behind the name (Ravenda Posh) is the colour lavender, which symbolises beauty and femininity. I then decided to change the L to R from the first letter of my name, to give it a taste of my own style,” explains Rahab.

All the Ravenda Posh products will be available from mid-July in Namibia, with delivery all over the country and with next-day delivery in Windhoek, as well as surrounding areas. “I wanted to bring the look of western street party and high fashion style and luxury to the Namibian fashion market,” she says. This “Ravenda Posh means so much to me because it consists of outfits that I can wear myself – something that will boost your confidence and make you feel beautiful and sexy, yet unapologetic,” she adds.

Just like its creator, Ravenda Posh is not into trending. “I want women to feel good about themselves all the seasons without being questioned. Being in the modelling industry especially in Europe have taught me a lot when it comes to fashion, self-love and that’s the main reason why I came up with Ravenda Posh,” she says. Rahab’s brand is very unique because it’s for all body shapes, yet exclusive. Outfits are of a high quality, all supplied from UK and other European countries. “I wanted to accommodate everyone that’s why I have included makeup and accessories and hope to launch our own make up very soon,” Rahab says.

All the available outfits are currently available at the website: https://ravendaposh.com. And as a celebration of the launch this July, Rahab says they will have a luxury two piece savage lingerie giveaways, with details to be available on her Instagram account rahab_the_diva, as well as via email: rahab@ravendaposh.com.

Being a certified fashion model all came from her debut at the European fashion world, where she have worked with a lot of amazing designers and photographers; London Fashion Week, and being one of the finalists of Top Model competition this year. She has worked with big international companies like Quay Auatralia, Sojos Vsion, Fase Di Moda, Katchme UK and Mystic gates LTD, just to name a few. “Because of my hard work and dedication, that’s why I was awarded with a certificate by Silk Road Fashion, for walking in the London Fashion Week. I feel so blessed and happy that I will bring something home and something I will keep for ever. I’m living my goals and being able to be a role model to so many girls around the world,” she says. “I have connections with a lot of people in the industry from all over the world which have always been my goals, I hate to limit myself, I’m very positive and I think that’s why I keep on winning,” she adds.

Rahab has also partnered up with some London fashion companies for a show in Namibia, currently in its early stage looking for sponsors to come on board. “I will be in Namibia this July and can be a good opportunity to meet everyone that want to be part of this big show, which will eventually see the London fashion industry meeting the Namibian industry,” she says.

In the next five years, Rahab sees her Ravenda Posh brand as a worldwide power house. Her modelling passion started in 2008 when her teacher approached her to take part in Miss Onamunhama village, which she won. In 2009, she moved to Ongwediva to complete her high school at Gabriel Taapopi Secondary School. There she also took part in a few beauty pageants. In 2012 she moved to Windhoek to further her studies in accounting and finance at the Polytechnic of Namibia, now Namibia University of Science and Technology [NUST]. Her love for modelling started growing inside her when she started modelling for the Katutura Community Arts Centre (KCAC)’s fashion shows. “I realised the gap in modelling and went to register with Ranath Modelling Agency, with which I did some work in the fashion industry,” she says.