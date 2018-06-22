Namibia lays ambush for visiting Tunisia…Africa Gold Cup

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Still seething with confidence and determination from last weekend’s roaring 55-6 victory over a hapless Uganda, Namibia’s senior rugby team will this weekend return to action in the Africa Gold Cup when they host Tunisia at the Hage Geingob Stadium.

Namibia, who are the defending champions of the Gold Cup, will tomorrow lock horns with the North African country in the capital, hoping to continue with their winning streak, as Namibia’s bid to qualify for Japan 2019 remains intact.

Favourites Namibia so far remains the only team with a win on the four-team Africa Gold Cup log table and are currently topping the log with 5 points from one match played so far. Zimbabwe and Morocco are tied in second and third place on the log with 2 points each, while Uganda are seated bottom with no point.

Heading into tomorrow’s clash against the visiting Tunisia side, the smooth-sailing Namibians – who have qualified for each of the last five World Cups – will look to make it two wins in a row by securing a possible victory, which will go a long way in building momentum for qualification to next year’s World Cup in Japan.

Meanwhile, in the weekend’s other fixtures, Kenya coach Ian Snook has made a few changes to his national team ahead of tomorrow’s away game against Morocco as he seeks a victorious start to the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup tournament, whose winners will automatically qualify for next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Two-time continental champions Kenya have finished runners-up to Namibia over the last two editions, and Snook is looking to win the pool outright this time around. Such lofty ambitions demand victories in places like Morocco, though, and Snook said his team was in prime condition to produce on Saturday.

Namibia’s upcoming fixtures:

30 June 2018, Morocco (away)

04 August 2018, Zimbabwe (away)

18 August 2018 Kenya (home)