Golf sensation Nande faces acid test of character … retired footballers take golf to another level

Carlos Kambaekwa

WINDHOEK – The multi-talented pair of retired Ramblers Football Club squad members Bertus Damon and Joseph Martin need no introduction in local sports.

The pair used to mesmerize defenders with a measure of brutality during their heyday on the football field, propelling the Tunschell Street Boys to their first ever major cup triumph during the era of multi-racial football, back in the day.

Damon and Martin also represented their adopted motherland in the highly competitive South African Provincial Currie Cup tournament in neigbouring South Africa and combined to win the country’s second Impala Cup in 1986.

Upon hanging up their trusted togs, the highly gifted athletes turned their attention to swinging golf clubs and appear to have mastered the game in the same fashion they used to chase an inflated piece of leather.

The former national team footballers will be the centre of attraction when the pair tee off at the much-anticipated Windhoek Lager Africa Golf Championship at their fortress, the Windhoek Country Club, this morning.

The 5th edition of the annual golfing bonanza features golfers from eleven participating countries, including hosts Namibia. However, all eyes will be fixed on Namibia’s newly found golf sensation Likius Nande.

The youngster is on fire and is the incumbent undisputed Namibian champion – having won almost every available silverware at stake over the last three years.

In a recent interview with New Era Sport, Nande, 21, said he is determined to realize his long-held dream of becoming a professional golfer in the not too distant future.

The Walvis Bay-born lad has so far tumbled many records and remains on course to write his own history.

The modest young golfer has captured the admiration of fellow golfers at home and being familiar with the course, pundits tip him to give his more experienced competitors a decent run for their money.

Apart from hosts Namibia – Botswana, Kenya, Mauritius, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe will all be represented.