Educate claims stylish victory in Classic Clashes

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Educate netball team saw off Moria Private School in a mid-week FNB Classic Clashes match – dispatching their opponents by 26 baskets to 10 in an electrifying clash of the titans.

Hosts Educate Academy started the match like a house on fire, building an unassailable eight-goal cushion at the end of the opening quarter (10-2).

Inspirational skipper and centre Annelize Labuschagne was instrumental in her team’s runaway victory and deservedly voted the best player of the match for a near faultless performance.

“We did very well and worked very hard – it was a nice and fair game and to the sponsors and organizers I want to say thank you very much,” said a delighted Annelize upon receiving her prize after the match.

“This is a very good initiative as it allows us to build friendships, enjoy school and help foster closer friendships with teammates. Just keep working hard, try your best every day and do what you love,” she added.

Educate Academy’s Jaco Oosthuizen returned the compliment to his colleague by clinching the coveted Aquasplash Hero award for his outstanding achievements in both the athletics and rugby disciplines.