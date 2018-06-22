Broll Namibia signs three-year wage agreement

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – A wage agreement, which includes a 6.5 percent annual wage increment over the next three years, was signed yesterday between Broll Namibia, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, and the Broll Namibia Workers’ Representative Council.

According to Broll Namibia Manager of Human Capital, Sara Kapiye, the agreement, which benefit 31 employees, covers the periods from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019; July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, and July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

“I am really inspired by the attitude and vision that the Workers’ Representative Council approached the negotiations. It was a great experience and it took us just a few discussions to come to an alignment. Our Council has fully embraced all circumstances and it is very clear how our purpose of ‘creating a future, enhancing life’ has influenced our negotiations. We believe that our joint relationship with the Worker’s Representative Council is a key enabler on this journey, towards enhancing the work experiences for all our employees, every day, as their employer of choice,” said Kapiye.

The O&L Group Manager for Employee Relations (ER), Shane Johr stressed the outstanding partnership between the Worker’s Council and the company. “The O&L Group ER is committed to the partnership with the Worker’s Council of Broll Namibia, and remain committed to promoting and serving the interest of Broll employees together with management. We are pleased that the negotiations have been concluded successfully and rapidly – well done to all,” said Johr.

Broll Namibia Worker’s Representative Council member, Herman Katjinaani added: “I would like to extend a word of thanks and gratitude on behalf of the Broll Namibia Worker’s Council. We are really grateful for the management of Broll – they really understand us. The vital part is that management has managed to give us an increment above inflation and meeting our demands in this difficult economic crisis. We are also grateful for other benefits such as a guaranteed 13th cheque, which many companies are not in a position to offer in these challenging times.”