Shihepo back in action this weekend…to face Russia’s undefeated Papin

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – Namibia’s light heavyweight boxer Wilberforce “Black Mamba” Shihepo have been thrown another important lifeline to try and resuscitate his somewhat dwindled career.

The 35-year-old Namibian pugilist, whose last competitive fight was in 2016, when he suffered a humiliating 9th round knockout defeat at the brutal hands of Britain’s Callum Johnson during their Commonwealth light heavyweight title in Manchester, will this weekend make his much anticipated return to the ring.

Shihepo will this Saturday square off against Russia’s undefeated Aleksei Papin for vacant IBF International cruiserweight title at the Floyd Mayweather Academy in Moscow, Russia, with the Namibian expected to make everything of this fight as a potential victory could go a long way in jumpstarting his career, which has been muddled by his recent out-of-the-ring tribulations.

At one point ranked as one of Namibia’s top ranked, most feared and deadliest punchers in the business, Shihepo – a former WBO Africa super middleweight titlist – will Saturday face a stern test as he will lock horns with a determined 30-year-old undefeated, strong, young and energetic Papin, who is eager to continue his winning streak.

Shihepo currently holds a record of 25 wins and 9 losses from a total of 34 professional fights, while his Russian opponent boasts an unscratched record of nine wins from the same number of fights, with eight of those victories coming by way of knockouts.

Papin, who won his last six fight via knockouts, proved in his last fight against Ukraine’s Ismayl Sillah that he is destined for the bigger stage and remains one of Russia’s best kept prospects when he dismantled Sillah, just a few seconds into the opening round of their cruiserweight contest.