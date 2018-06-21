Nedbank vehicle asset financing offers at 2nd /Ai //Gams Meat Festival

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – With an array of delicious food, a talent-packed programme and a variety of activities, the Second /Ai-//Gams Meat Festival, taking place on Saturday, 23 June 2018 at the Khomasdal Sports Stadium, promises to be a fun-filled day for the whole family.

The Festival, supported by Nedbank Namibia, the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and Air Namibia, is expected to unite Windhoek and celebrate Namibia’s vibrant and exciting culture, while promoting community development and social progress.

Delivering on its name, the festival will have mouth-watering meat available for festival-goes to try, ranging from kapana to biltong to marathon chicken and more. An A-grade butchery will also be offering deals on hampers to ensure that festival-goers can take home the best meat on the market. Although Namibia’s meat deserves to be celebrated, as it is arguable the best in the world, the festival is more than just that. Other food, including tasty baked goods, fresh cream as well as homemade chutney and jams will be available and ensure that no one goes home hungry.

While eating exquisite food, festival-goers will experience the musical stylings of beloved local stars, including Song of the Year singers One Blood, Kwasa-Kwasa and Afro-pop singer Ona as well as the one and only Big Ben.

Several South African artists will also be gracing the stage. Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels, Alistair Izobell, and Sasha Lee Davids, the 2009 SA Idols co-winner, will be sure to get festival-goers up out of their seats and dancing.

With pony-rides, jumping castles and games, kids will have endless fun. For adults, an auction, the VIP wine bar as well as a Motor Show will keep them busy. Luckily, if festival-goers spot a vehicle they love at the Show, the Nedbank Vehicle Finance Department will not be far. They will be exhibiting their options for financing dream cars, including both new and used vehicles.

For new vehicles, Nedbank’s normal regulation criteria includes a 10 percent deposit over 54 months. This includes a very attractive 35 percent balloon payment, meaning you can buy now and pay in spring. For pre-owned vehicles, there is a 10 percent deposit over 54 months for year models 2012 to current. Nedbank also offers a 20 percent balloon payment for vehicles younger than 3 years (year models 2015 to 2017). On top of this, if you are a Nedbank client or if you transfer over your salary account to Nedbank, you have the option of preferential rates.

These vehicle financing offers are open from 20 June to 31 July and are available at all Nedbank branches and the Pupkewitz Motor Division.

Nedbank supports activities, like the /Ai //Gams Festival, which celebrate communities and people, who are central to the Bank’s success. “We know times are tough, the special vehicle financing offers should allow that extra bit of breathing space for our clients”, says Amanda von Wielligh, Head of Vehicle Finance for Nedbank Namibia. “The festival is not only an opportunity for Nedbank to form partnerships with NBC and Air Namibia, but with the community at large” von Wielligh concluded.

The /Ai //Gams Festival will fuse food, fun and family time together and entrance is only N$100 for adults, N$50 for teens (12-18) and free for children under 12. Tickets are available at the Khomasdal Stadium.