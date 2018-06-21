Murder suspect advised to get lawyer for bail

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – Lack of legal representation in the case of a former security guard who was arrested in connection with the death of a woman, whose body was discovered near the University of Namibia’s (Unam) main campus, caused the court to postpone bail proceedings.

Tuhemwe Dinyando, 30, had approached the court for a formal bail application, with the hope he will convince the court that he is worthy of being released on bail while awaiting his trial. During his first appearance in court, Dinyando could not be released on bail as the State strongly opposed the notion.

Making a court appearance yesterday without a lawyer in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Vanessa Stanley, Dinyando was informed the court will have to wait until he has a lawyer from legal aid to proceed with the bail hearing.

The former guard has been in custody since his arrest on April 11. The prosecution is charged Diyando with a count of murder and a count of rape. All charges emanate from the death of Theresia Pietersen, 32, who was brutally raped and killed on April 09. Pietersen’s half-naked corpse was discovered by a passer-by, between Western bypass and Unam’s main campus on April 10.

Police at the time of the incident indicated that Pietersen was last seen in the company of Dinyando. It is alleged that Dinyando bought Pietersen drinks during an outing with friends on the date in question. Thereafter, Pietersen left her friends only for her body to be discovered the next day dead.

Her cause of death is yet to be determined as police investigations continue. Pietersen was raped and killed where her corpse was found, according to police.

The court postponed Dinyando’s case to July 25, to enable him to enlist the services of a legal representative for his scheduled bail hearing.