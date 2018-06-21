HKIA drug mule’s case drags on

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – Investigations into the case of an Angolan citizen accused of transporting cocaine worth over N$200 000 in his abdomen, have not yet been completed.

Kula Lourenco, 52, was arrested in February this year, at Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) on suspicion of being in possession of cocaine.

During his second brief appearance before Magistrate Michelle Kubersky yesterday in Katutura Magistrate’s Court, Lourenco was informed through an interpreter that lab results are still outstanding. Furthermore, his docket was not at court for the proceedings, which consequently resulted in the court giving a final remand.

Lourenco who has been in police custody for four months was arrested after the police at the airport detected foreign substances in his digestive system.

During a medical examination at Katutura State Hospital, Lourenco was found with 70 capsules of cocaine covered in plastic, in his rectum. According to the police, the plastic coat was used in an attempt to conceal the capsules from airport security.

Following the examination, the drugs flushed out were estimated to be valued at N$245 000. Lourenco was arrested during a joint operation between the Namibian Police and Brazil Federal Police through Interpol, which gave an alert on a possible drug mule. Lourenco is said to be a suspected drug smuggler who was in the process of transporting the drugs through Johannesburg from Sao Paulo, Brazil to Hosea Kutako International Airport, Windhoek when he got caught.

He is expected to make a return in court on June 29, following a final postponement for the docket to be brought for court proceedings.

Public prosecutor Victoria Thompson was prosecuting for the State with Kadhila Amoomo as Lourenco’s defense counsel.