Chinese scholarship benefits more schools

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming on Tuesday signed an agreement enabling three public schools to benefit from a Chinese scholarship established specifically for needy learners.

Zhang met with the principals of Chairman Mao Zedong High School, People’s Primary School and Monte Christo Primary School and signed agreements to set up the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship at the three public schools.

Zhang briefed the principals on the original aim to set up the scholarship in the spirit of the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP), to encourage learners to work hard and make positive contributions to their learning despite coming

from destitute households.

The Chinese ambassador said he would be more than happy to see more families and learners benefit from the scholarship programme that also serves to underline the excellent bilateral diplomatic relations that have existed between the two countries from the early 60s when China established relations with the then exiled liberation movement Swapo.

He described this relationship that is mutually beneficial to the two countries as a “solid and sincere friendship” of two cordial partners.

Zhang said the Chinese Embassy would strive to attract more long-term social investments in the spheres of education in Namibia.

George Fredrik Louw, the principal of the Chairman Mao Zedong High School, said he has already appealed to prospective beneficiary learners at his school to work hard so that they could benefit frm the programme.

Patrick Xoagub the principal of People’s Primary School who described Mandarin as “an important foreign language” with over one billion speakers, indicated his school will in future introduce this language of global significance because of China’s international standing.

Xoagub furthermore wants to establish sister relations with schools in China.

Elizabeth Murangi, the principal of Monte Christo Primary School, said she would also like to introduce a Mandarin language course at the school she heads.

In turn Zhang expressed his appreciation to the three principals for having established sound relations with the embassy and he undertook to help the three schools fulfil their dreams to introduce Mandarin.

Zhang said the People’s Republic of China will strive to improve learners’ conditions at Namibian schools and promote educational and cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two countries.

He said the charity called the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation will work with The First Lady Foundation of Namibia to donate loving heart school bags with some necessary stationery to Namibian schools.