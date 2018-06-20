Home National Video: Domestic economy contracted by 0.1 percent NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Domestic economy contracted by 0.1 percent June 20, 201800 tweet Domestic economy contracted by 0.1 percent as revealed yesterday by the Namibia Statistic Agency in it’s first quarter. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NationalNSA’s NID, LF surveys start nationwide Business & FinanceModerate inflation growth expected as Rand strengthens Farmers ForumAgricultural sector stays in the redLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here four × = twelve #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 7 ° C 10 ° 4 ° 37% 2.6kmh 0%Thu 18 °Fri 18 °Sat 22 °Sun 21 °Mon 21 ° #TRENDINGNew nursing school opens June 19, 2014Bail hearing set for suspects in Mushe’s killing June 18, 2018Amaning defends large sums of cash withdrawals June 13, 2018Family of cocaine suspect to sue over ID leak June 19, 2018Load more 36,604FollowersFollow19,300FollowersFollow