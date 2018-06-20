Unam student marks June 16 with pupils

Pinehas Nakaziko

WINDHOEK – A third-year student at the University of Namibia (Unam), Alexis Wimmerth, was pleased to spend the Day of the African Child with Grade 1 and 2 pupils from the Gammams Primary School over the weekend in Khomasdal.

The Day of the African Child is celebrated on June 16 to create awareness about and seek solutions to the challenges faced by the children of Africa. Events and commemorations are held across the continent to observe the day.

Wimmerth used her own savings, about N$2,000, to buy two cakes, sweets and gifts that she shared with the pupils. The excited pupils were overwhelmed by her visit and thanked her for everything, encouraging her to continue doing the same with other learners from different schools.

Wimmerth believes investing in the children can change their lives and that it will encourage them to work harder when they enter senior education level. After all the teaching and singing on the day, learners were treated to a piece of cake, sweets, juice and a gift.