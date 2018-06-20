Springboks’ legend Van Straaten to assist Namibia

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK –Springboks’ legend Braam van Straaten is in Windhoek for two days, to assist the Namibia national senior rugby side with preparation for the ongoing Rugby Africa Gold Cup tournament.

Van Straaten is a world renowned kicking coach and has worked with several international teams, including the Springboks and the Wallabies of Australia.

The South African legend will assist with place kicking, tactical kicking and also do video sessions with all players to look at their technique. Van Straaten is currently the kicking coach of the Cell C Sharks in Durban and has this year taken up extra responsibilities such as defense coach at the Sharks.