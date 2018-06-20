Nedbank’s National Kapana Cook off prepares for northern round

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Nedbank Namibia in conjunction with the Namibia Chefs Association, Meatma, Pick n Pay and Bakpro are eagerly anticipating the National Kapana Cook Off, Northern Round. On June 30, 2018, the esteemed judges will get to work to find the best kapana for the northern regions. The event will take place in front of Pick n Pay in Ondangwa.

According to the organisers, the response by Namibian entry level vendors has been both inspiring and exciting and there is great exhilaration as to what these skilled entry level vendors will prepare at the cook off. Professional chefs working in the northern region are also encouraged to enter, to demonstrate their culinary expertise and special take on Namibia’s most loved dish, Kapana. Entries are open in both categories until June 22, 2018 for the northern round of the competition.

Nedbank and the Kapana Cook off sponsors are locked down in anticipation to see who will go through to the finals, which will take place in the capital city during the month of August. Preliminary rounds will be held across Namibia and entrants are once again reminded that the Northern Round closes on June 22, 2018, the Coastal Round on June 29, 2018, the Eastern Round on July 6, 2018 and the Central Round on July 13, 2018.

The coveted prize of a fully-fledged Kapana container shop, along with a Nedbank bank account with a N$15 000 cash balance as well as SME training and mentorship, is what all entry level kapana vendors hope to win. The Kapana National Cook off is one of the vehicles Nedbank Namibia utilises to reach out to the small players in the market to aid them in formalising their business operations. Entries are free and the competition is run nationally to ensure that no one is left behind, providing an opportunity many Kapana vendors only dream about.