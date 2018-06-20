Incomplete probe delays murder trial

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – Investigations into the case of McDonald Mora Ndatemapo who stands accused of stabbing a man to death in 2016 have not yet been completed.

During the previous court proceedings the case was referred back to the investigative officer by the prosecutor-general. The prosecutor-general at the time gave further instructions that the investigator needed to comply with for her to be able to make a decision on the matter.

Ndatemapo, 26, faces a charge of murder for what the prosecution deems the unlawful and intentional killing of Tjaimi Ehrenfryd Ehrenst. Ehrenst died from a stab wound to the left side of his chest on December 2, 2016 in Otto Schimming-Chase Street, Windhoek.

Ndatemapo made his mandatory appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court where he was informed that investigations into the murder case have not yet been finalized, thus the court would grant a final remand for further investigations.

During his formal bail hearing Ndatemapo denied guilt. He said he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed Ehrenst. According to the prosecution, Ndatemapo’s actions exceeded the bounds of self-defence that the accused is claiming.

Ndatemap explained that he was walking in the street when Ehrenst approached and bumped into him. Ehrenst punched him in the face and they tussled. During the fight Ehrenst took out a knife.

To defend himself he grabbed the knife from Ehrenst, stabbed him in the chest and went home. He was informed of Ehrenst’s death days later.

Ndatemapo will make a return in court on August 3 after Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni postponed the matter for further investigations.

His bail of N$5,000 bail was extended.