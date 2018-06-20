Essay winners celebrate Day of the African Child with NWR

Staff Reporter

Hardap Dam Resort – Thirteen teen Grade 7 pupils from Khomas who won the essay competition themed “why tourism is important to Namibia” courtesy of Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) were treated to a dream excursion to the Hardap Dam Resort on the Day of the African Child, June 16, which was last Saturday.

Out of the entries that were received, Zelna Hengari, NWR managing director, decided to give 15 learners (instead of the original 10) the chance to go on an educational trip. Last weekend 13 of the winners embarked on this lifetime experience. To provide an opportunity for the winners to get the most out of the trip, NWR partnered with EduVentures which specialises in providing environmental education to learners throughout Namibia. The learners had the opportunity to learn about the importance of biodiversity, the tourism sector and how it impacts them.

Maria Johanness, EduVentures senior environmental educator, provided the learners with an opportunity to do exercises that made them realise the significance of taking care of their environment. “I strongly believe that after these lessons the learners will be able to appreciate their environment more. I hope that, when they return to their homes and schools, they can make use of the knowledge they gained.”

The essay winners are: Ivana Amuela ,Veronica Hamulungu, Sahara Kamwamyah, Mbapeua Mbaundja,Tulimeameno Shikongo, Codene Feris, Metjiua Zemburuka, Kaylin Green, Twahafifwa Shatilwe, Kimberly Helm, Julia Shitaatala, Hermaine Kharugas, and Lydia Kandjengo.