Dobra sends Eldorado packing, WAPS win

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Visiting St. Joseph’s Secondary School (Dobra) claimed a well-deserved victory over Eldorado by dispatching the Khomasdal outfit by 27 baskets to 18 at the Khomasdal courts in Windhoek, last weekend.

Although the visitors started off slowly holding a slender one-goal (8-7) lead going into the second quarter, the Catholic mission learners returned with more energy to put the contest to bed by the time the final whistle went off.

Dobra’s goal attacker Ndjuzuvira Uakurama impressed throughout her new position, keeping the small crowd on their toes with some creative passes and goal scoring prowess second to none.

Delighted inspirational skipper Vendjimuna Matundu could not hold her excitement after the match. “We performed very well, because we came with the ultimate aim to win and did our best. My advice to our opponents is to train a bit harder and push forward.”

Emilia Kavungo of Eldorado SS voted Aquasplash Heroine while Klenda Ketjivandje of St. Josephs was crowned FNB Classic Clashes Player of the Match.

Elsewhere, hosts Windhoek Afrikaans Private School rugby fifteen defeated the visiting Tsumeb Gymnasium by 42 points to 31 in their FNB Classic Clashes match.

Despite the bitter rivalry between the old foes, the match was turned into a one-sided affair; as the hosts visited the whitewash at will with the Copper town lads unable to find a proper way through to the try lines.

The support of more than 250 spectators in attendance was fantastic and the crowd certainly got value for their money.

WAPS’ captain Danie van der Merwe was deservedly crowned Aquasplash Hero and FNB Classic Clashes Man of the Match.

“It’s a very tough game whenever we play Tsumeb Gymnasium, but I think it was a great solid and fair game and our team showed all we have been trained to do.

“We practiced for the Classic Clashes at least three times per week. I would like to say to FNB Namibia, thank you and for showing the importance and value to play for Classic Clashes every year,” delighted Danie.