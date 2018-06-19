Home National Video: ECN CEO aspirants grilled – Amon Haimbangu NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Video: ECN CEO aspirants grilled – Amon Haimbangu June 19, 201800 tweet Electoral Commission Namibia interview Amon Haimbangu. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NationalVideo: ECN CEO aspirants grilled – Franco Cosmos NationalVideo: ECN CEO aspirants grilled – Helmuth Nawaseb ArchivedElectoral Amendment Act sails through NCLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here eight + = eleven #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 23.4 ° C 24 ° 23 ° 16% 1.5kmh 0%Wed 18 °Thu 18 °Fri 18 °Sat 23 °Sun 23 ° #TRENDINGNew nursing school opens June 19, 2014Bail hearing set for suspects in Mushe’s killing June 18, 2018Amaning defends large sums of cash withdrawals June 13, 2018Ngarizemo gives Kahiriri “warm taai klap” …assault case opened with police June 13, 2018Load more 36,604FollowersFollow19,300FollowersFollow