RA to upgrade NaTIS office in Rundu

John Muyamba

RUNDU – The Roads Authority (RA) will upgrade its regional office for NaTIS at Rundu, to cope with the high number of clients seeking for driving licenses and registration of vehicles.

Plans to upgrade the regional office are contained in the five-year strategic plan that spells out a road map for roads and other projects that will be implemented by RA under which NaTIS falls.

“Apart from the roads that we are going to build in the region, we are also going to upgrade the NaTIS centre in

Rundu, to be able to accommodate an influx of our customers,” RA CEO, Conrad Lutombi told New Era upon inquiry.

Over the years, Kavango East residents have complained about the Rundu NaTIS office being inadequate and too small to fully provide the services required, such as driving tests and licensing.

Apart from being too small, the NaTIS office in Rundu has been understaffed, which lead to frustration among the fewer people serviced at the end of each day.

New Era has also written several articles emphasising the need to expand Rundu NaTIS in terms of increasing staff and expanding the facility.

Lutombi last week briefed Kavango East governor, about the RA’s five-year strategic plan that was recently unveiled by the Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa.

RA will also construct a new weighbridge at Rundu to be able to control the heavy cargo trucks that use the busy Trans-Zambezi Highway.

“We are also planning to have a satellite office for NaTIS in Mukwe, so that we bring service to the people from there, who now have to travel almost 200 km or more to come for our services in Rundu,” said Lutombi.