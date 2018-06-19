Old Mutual embarks on listing roadshow

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Old Mutual last week hosted its “Anchoring in Africa” roadshow in Namibia. As part of its journey to listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on June 26, 2018.

Old Mutual is hosting several engagements for employees and stakeholders across the 13 African countries in which it operates.

The roadshow traces the journey that the financial services group has embarked on from its headquarters in London, through 13 African countries, to Johannesburg. The aim of the roadshow is to share the excitement and significance of its listing on African soil, and also discuss the latest developments in its business.

“We are one step closer to bringing Old Mutual home to Africa,with a primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and secondary listings on the London, Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe stock exchanges,” says Peter Moyo, CEO of Old Mutual Limited.

“Old Mutual will continue to play a significant role in regional socio-economic development in partnering customers to attain their goals at different stages of their lives, creating meaningful careers for employees and ploughing back in the communities as it has done for the past 173 years, and in Namibia, for the past 98 years,”says Kosmas Egumbo, Group CEO of Old Mutual Namibia.

The proposed listing of Old Mutual Limited as an independent, standalone entity will allow the group to unlock shareholder value, create a business with a strong, strategic focus on sub-Saharan Africa and solidify its aim to be the leading financial services business in Africa.