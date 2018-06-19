Mouthwatering Sporting Bonanza at Pos 3… Omaheke schools battle it out for bragging rights

Carlos Kambaekwa

WINDHOEK – The usually laid back settlement of Omauezonjanda, also known as Pos three, situated in the Epukiro Constituency, will be a hive of activities, when the Epukiro Pos 3 Junior Secondary School play host to a sporting gathering.

The two-day knockout tourney gets underway on Saturday featuring football, netball and concludes with a Beauty pageant to determine the most gorgeous lass representing their respective schools across the vast Omaheke Region.

A total of 10 secondary schools will fight it out in football and netball disciplines over two days for the gold medal accompanied by a cool N$4,000 and a trophy.

The runner up is guaranteed N$2,000 in hard cash, silver medals and a monumental trophy. The losing semifinalists takes home a consolation prize of N$1,000 apiece.

The triumphant school in the netball section will walk away with N$2,500, gold medals and a trophy – leaving the second placed team to pick up the pieces for the N$1,500 complimented by a monumental trophy.

Unlike in the football section, the basket rattlers will also get a second bite on the cherry for the 3rd place play offs, which sees the winner rewarded with N$700 while the losers will receive a consolation cash prize of N$300 for their troubles.

Besides the trophies and cash prizes, the respective award recipients will also receive certificates. So far, the following schools have confirmed participation;

Wennie du Plessis, Otjinene, Drimiopsis, Epako, Witvlei, Rietquelle, Leonardville, Mokgaleng, Claudius Heuva and hosts Epukiro Pos 3. Affiliation fee is fixed at N$1,000 per team in both the football and netball categories.

Organizers of the two-day tournament have made a humble plea to potential donors to come forward and support this noble recreational gathering. Donations can be deposited into the Epukiro School Development Fund at Bank Windhoek saving account number: 1040843701 – Gobabis Branch.

The hosts will also use the occasion to stage their inter school beauty contest (strictly for Pos 3 learners) on Saturday evening, at the school hall. Proceedings start at 19h00 and tickets will be sold at the door.