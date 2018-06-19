Memorial service for Frank Heger

n Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – A memorial service will be held for Frank Heger this Friday, June 22 at 14:30 for 15:00 at the Safari Court, Omatako Room, Windhoek.

Heger died two weeks ago in a horrific car accident and his loss is deeply felt by the Namibian Agricultural Union (NAU) and everyone in organised agriculture and the wildlife sector of the country. He was a member of the Executive Council (EC) of the NAU and was travelling home from an EC meeting when the accident happened.

For a large part of his life Heger served the trophy hunting and agricultural industries and the broader community.

His passion was to make land reform in Namibia a reality and big success and he also represented the NAU on the Land Reform Advisory Commission of the Ministry of Land Reform. His death leaves a big gap in the agricultural sector in terms of knowledge, skills and experience. The NAU and various farmers asociations have expressed their deepest condolences to his wife Gudrun, his three children and other family members.