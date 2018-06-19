JUST IN: NSFAF dares authorities to investigate it

The management of the Namibia Student Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) this morning said it would welcome investigations by any competent authority over allegations circulating on social media. The fund dismissed the content of a letter making rounds and containing allegations of malpractices and misuse of power by some of the fund’s senior managers in the awarding of financial assistance to needy students. In a united front, management, under the leadership of acting CEO Kennedy Kandume, told a fully-packed NSFAF boardroom that the letter is aimed at causing suspicion, disunity and distrust in the NSFAF workforce.