Feedback: The Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare

Query: The Food Bank is derailed, and I would like to know from Minister Zephania Kameeta if the project is supposed to serve the needy who do not have anything or is it now for those who are supposed to distribute the food to the community and their families? The storeroom at the councillor’s office in Wanaheda needs to be supervised by poverty eradication staff. Don’t those people get allowances from government?

Response: The Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare appreciates this important query and it is correct to state that the Food Bank parcels distributed by the ministry of poverty eradication are meant for the needy and destitute as identified by the Street Committees in accordance with the set criteria in their respective constituencies.

The Poverty Eradication Ministry would however like to advise the public against generalising issues. It is important to note that only those who are described as needy and in absolute destitution are entitled to receive assistance from the Food Bank. We therefore request that if a citizen has a specific issue he/she must come forth with details so that we could be able to respond to their concerns in the most effective and efficient way, while keeping the provided information confidential. Lot Ndamanomhata, the Chief Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Email Address: Lot.Ndamanomhata@mpesw.gov.na