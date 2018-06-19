Feedback: Ministry of Justice

Query: The Namibian Law Reform and Development Commission should be fully equipped with legal personnel to review all outdated laws, which are still being enforced in Namibia. We can’t have laws that were used by the apartheid regime to colonise our people still being used by our own government to disadvantage its own people.

Response: The Law Reform and Development Commission (LRDC) under the leadership of the Minister of Justice has taken note of the impact of outdated laws on the lives of the Namibian people and is taking note of such concerns from the public. The LRDC has submitted a Report and a Draft Bill, which the Minister of Justice plans to table at the next Cabinet Committee on Legislation on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Just to mention a few, the following are some of the laws which have been identified to either be amended or done away with: The Development of Self-Government for Native Nations in South West Africa, Act no. 54 of 1968, Trespass of Donkeys Proclamation No. 18 of 1941, Concessions from Native Proclamation No. 8 of 1915. Master M. Penna, Chief Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Justice, E-mail Address: Master.Penna@moj.gov.na