ECN concludes CEO interviews… despite objections by CATS

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK – The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), yesterday went ahead with the interviewing of five candidates shortlisted for the position of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the electoral body.

This is notwithstanding the objections by Citizens for an Accountable and Transparent Society (CATS) director and activist, Carola Engelbrecht.

The Namibian Electoral Act gives any registered voter in Namibia the right to launch an objection/s against any of the candidates applying for the position of the CEO at the electoral body.

Engelbrecht was the only person to raise objections against all five candidates. She raised her objections in front of ECN interviewing panel consisting of ECN Board Chairperson Notemba Tjipueja, Commissioner Barney Karuuombe, Commissioner Ulrich Freyer, Commissioner Albertina Nangolo, Commissioner Elsie Nghikembua and Secretariat Pietie Husselmann.

Those shortlisted and interviewed yesterday are former ECN Chief Moses Ndjarakana, current ECN Director of Operations Theo Mujoro, Franco Cosmos, Helmuth Nawaseb and Amon Haimbangu who is the youngest at 39-years.

Members of the general public witnessed the interviewing process.

Engelbrecht based her objections on alleged incompetence, lack of required qualifications and lack of experience among others, on all five candidates.

However, Engelbrecht’s objections were rejected by Tjipueja who said “The Commission has considered the objections and questions on this matter. Unfortunately, all objections made against the candidates are dismissed.”

The interviews went ahead yesterday and Tjipueja said the successful candidate will be notified within 30 days.

The appointee among those interviewed yesterday will take over from the current ECN Director of Elections Professor Paul Isaak, whose term comes to an end in September.

Isaak has served the institution since the beginning of August 2013, after his appointment by former President Hifikepunye Pohamba.