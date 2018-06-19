Court denies bail to mob justice suspects

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – Eleven men and women where denied bail yesterday when they made a routine appearance in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court, for last week’s alleged mob justice, that resulted in the death of a refugee.

The group was arrested over the weekend for allegedly beating a suspected robber to death. Tangeni Mushimba, 20, Helena Matheus, 25, Meriam Kahiriri, 24, Meriam Ndameshime, 30, Natangue Nashedengo, 19, Knowledge Meitvere, 27, Aron Kamanda, 27, George Mathupi, 19, Charles Kambeleta, 18, Moses Heita, 22 and Teofelus Heita age not given, appeared before Magistrate Michelle Kubersky.

Mushimba and his co-accused face a count of murder respectively, for what the State put as unlawful and intentional killing. According to court documents, the group killed Valentin Tshitamungi by beating and kicking him all over his body. Tshitamungi then succumbed to injuries. The incident occurred on June 12, near Katutura in the district of Windhoek.

New Era has learnt that on the date in question, Tshitamungi had robbed someone of his/her money. While attempting to flee with the victim’s money, members of the public decided to run after him and the charged group allegedly ended up beating him, leading to his death.

Confirming the incident, Namibian Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said due to ongoing investigations, he could not divulge more information as the investigation is at a sensitive stage.

During court proceedings, the suspects were informed they will not be released on bail. According to the public prosecutor Arrie Husselman, it would not be in the interest of justice to release the accused persons on bail because of the seriousness of the case and that police investigations are still at an early stage.

The court postponed the matter to July 31, for further investigations and for the accused to obtain legal representation. The group is being detained at the Katutura Police Station.