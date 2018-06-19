Avani Hotel and Casino launches phase two of refurbishment

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Avani Windhoek Hotel and Casino unveiled and celebrated the completion of the second phase of its N$24 million modernisation project on Friday. The second phase includes the redevelopment of new conference facilities, an upgrade to the famous Dunes restaurant and a state of the art gym, to a thoroughly modern look and feel. The final phase will see the complete reconstruction of all facilities at rooftop level and will feature a Grand Ballroom, a new signature rooftop restaurant and a rooftop bar alongside a new swimming pool and pool deck.

The second phase of the enhancement project was launched during a dinner for stakeholders and a media launch last week on June 14 and 15, Allowing the Windhoek and Namibian stakeholders to experience and really get a feel for the revamped hotel, right in the middle of the CBD as well as experience Avani’s hospitality.

“Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino is a Windhoek landmark and the current upgrade of more than N$ 24 million will see it regain its status as one of the leading hotels in the city. The upgrade forms part of a larger revamp of the entire Gustaf Voigts Shopping Centre, amounting to a total of more than N$ 140 million,” explained Rudie Putter, General Manager of Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino, during the launch.

Minor International, owner of Avani Windhoek, realised the potential of the hotel but saw that a much-needed upgrade to the facilities was essential. Tourism is growing year on year in Namibia, as are business travel and conferencing demand. This requires first-rate accommodation in a central part of the capital city, together with all the other modern conveniences expected from business and tourist hotels around the world. The hotel has also invested in upgraded high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the hotel during the second phase of the renovation, to ensure guests can stay connected.

“This project extends far beyond a structural and décor makeover of the hotel, as we have invested significantly in training and upskilling our 100 percent Namibian staff complement,” said Putter in his speech. “Training programmes included online courses that is accessible on any mobile device, service training and internationally recognised sales training courses hosted in Johannesburg, South Africa. The entire refurbishment project is slated to be completed towards the end of 2018 or beginning of 2019.”

Supported by Avani Hotels & Resorts, which has properties in countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and in Europe, the massive redevelopment of Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino has been implemented by Aveng Construction Namibia, DLH Interiors and several sub-contractors with all contractors and sub-contractors on site being of Namibian origin.