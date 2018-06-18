Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – The Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Friday refused bail to two of six people accused of an armed robbery at Westlane shopping complex, in Pioneerspark late last year, involving more than N$400 000.

Foreign nationals Shane Ntandoyenkosi Moyo and Mguni Sibusiso Vuthelezi approached the court with the hopes of being released on bail while awaiting trial.

However, their dreams of leaving outside a jail cell were shattered.

Magistrate Vanessa Stanley informed the court that having considered all the evidence and merits and demerits of the case, she came to the conclusion that it would not be prudent to release Moyo and Vuthelezi on bail.

Stanley further informed the court that reasons for the judgment will be made available only today.

Moyo and Vuthelezi were arrested alongside Kubeko Mthokozisi, Lukas Ndlovu, Khumalo Vincent Martin and Vusi Vuthelezi David in connection to the armed robbery that took place at Westlane in Pionerspark Extension 1, late last year.

Police said the gang ambushed a G4S crewman, who was busy opening cash-in-transit vehicle in order to put money into the loading box.

One of the suspects allegedly shot the through the vehicle window and grabbed one of the G4S crewmembers.

After the ordeal, the group fled the scene in a Toyota Etios, an Audi and a Lexus with foreign plate numbers. All vehicles have since been impounded.

Upon their arrest the group were found in possession of N$336 000 and US$6500 (more than N$88 000).

The prosecution has charged Moyo and his accomplices of robbery with aggravating circumstances, pointing of a firearm, theft, attempted murder, and a count of unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place.

Moyo and Vuthelezi were remanded in custody alongside their co-accused who did not apply for bail. The court postponed the case to June 29.

Local defense attorney Stanley Kavetu represented Moyo and his co-accused with Rowan van Wyk prosecuting for the State.