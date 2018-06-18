Seven-year-old defiled in Kavango West

John Muyamba

RUNDU – A case of rape was registered on Saturday at Kahenge Police Station, against a 37-year-old male suspect implicated in the alleged rape of a seven-year-old minor.

The appalling sexual crime allegedly took place last week Friday at Sitopogo village.

The suspect, who has been reported to the police by the victim’s relatives, has been arrested and will appear in the ad-hoc Kahenge Periodic Court today.

“This office is calling fellow regional inhabitants and all community members to guard against such inhuman treatments against innocent women and children, who are in most cases trusting us, as male adults; to protect them,” confirmed Deputy Commissioner, William Peter who is the Head of Operations Division in Kavango West Region.