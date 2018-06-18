Albertina Nakale

WINDHOEK – Khomas Regional Governor, Laura McLeod-Katjirua has expressed concern that some of the informal markets upgraded and built for millions of dollars during the 2017/18 financial year, remain under-utilised.

Some of the markets that remain under-utilised are the four markets completed or upgraded during 2017/18 financial year, under the upgrading of informal markets programme by the Khomas Regional Council at a cost of N$1.1 million.

These are Ceaser Street market in Wanaheda, Lyeeta market in Okuryangava, the Okahandja Park Market in Okahandja Park and post Street Mall market in the Central Business District.

“We take note with concern that some of such places set up for a very good purpose remain under-utilised. Some of the reasons include poor public consultation during the planning phase of those projects,” noted the governor.

The upgrading for the mentioned markets included the construction of new barbeque stands, extension of existing roofs to provide shelter against the sun and rain and the fencing of some markets.

Moreover, she said the Windhoek City Council approved the development of a market at Herero Mall in Katutura.

She explained the provision of ablution facilities and fencing of the site is currently underway at an estimated cost of N$300 000.

“The City is also looking at finalising the designs for the market in consultation with all stakeholders,” revealed the governor.

Further, she said the City received N$3.5 million from the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development to procure containers and create facilities or structures conducive for trading in Northern Industrial Area.

The work to be done includes under-roof open, trading areas, barbeque stands, communal storage, ablution and paving of demarcated areas, as well as connection to water and electricity services.

She said construction of the new market is currently underway and was due to be completed on April 30 at a cost of N$4.6 million.

A total of 96 new committee members were elected and added to the informal markets and industrial stalls in February this year.

As part of awareness, she said 15 educational sessions were organised, targeting 91 market committee members to educate and empower them to improve their management and leadership roles and improving supervision at the market from where they operate.

These sessions focused on health and hygiene, HIV/AIDS awareness, labour relations and social security obligations.