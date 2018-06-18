Geingob orders axing of rogue cops

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA – President Hage Geingob is dismayed by police officers who become accomplices in crime related matters, as well as officers who are dishonesty, thus they cannot uphold the principle and laws of the force, which is to protect and combat criminal cases.

With that in mind, the president last Friday ordered the immediate removal of such rotten apples from the police force, saying they do not deserve to be among the armed forces.

Geingob stressed this at Omuthiya during the inauguration of the multi-million-dollar state-of-the-art Oshikoto police headquarters and police station.

“It is important to stress that the existence of this police station in Omuthiya will be ineffective against combating crimes, if it is not occupied by police officers whose conduct is beyond reproach. Such officers must be disciplined, loyal and patriotic and consider their profession as a calling, not just a job. I am certain that police officers are aware that their duty is to apprehend criminals and not be criminals themselves,” stressed the Head of State.

Furthermore, he reiterated that, it is deplorable to learn that some police officers collaborate with criminals and in some instances, even assisting them to escape after they have been apprehended for the crimes they committed.

“These negative practices should be brought to an immediate end,” ordered the president.

In the same vein, Geingob cautioned the public not to harbour criminals despite their relationships and that instead, members of the public should discourage them from doing criminal activities and if need be, report to the police as a matter of urgency.

“Without law enforcement, the rule of law would not have meaning in our society. It is a bulwark against social disorder and collapse. It acts as the guarantor of the fundamental freedom enshrined in the Namibian Constitution, making it a vital component of our governance architecture,” said Geingob.

Furthermore, the president said, as the population grows and our society becomes more advanced and competitive, the need for effective law enforcement is amplified. “It is now universally accepted, that police officers are necessary components of any modern society. As a result, the purpose of constructing these structures is to ensure that effective administration of law enforcement is available nationwide,” he added.

The event was graced by the Minister of Safety and Security (retired) Major General Charles Namoloh and the Police Inspector-General Sebastian Ndeitunga among other dignitaries.

Geingob used the platform to inform the public that, on behalf of the nation, a fortnight ago, he received the Africa Gender Award, as recognition of the country’s success as a top performing country in Africa by the Gender Forum.