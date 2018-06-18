Cops seize cocaine weighing 412 kg

Eveline de Klerk

WALVIS BAY – The arrest last Friday, of two male suspects in connection with cocaine worth at least N$206 million at Walvis Bay, is just the tip of the iceberg, according to the Namibian police.

Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu over the weekend told New Era, they expect to make more arrests and are currently working with international anti-crime organisations to follow up leads.

“We believe more people are involved. Hence more arrests are imminent,” he enthused.

The bust is said to be one of the biggest ever-made in Africa.

According to Iikuyu, the drugs were hidden in the boxes and were declared as stationery at Customs and Excise. The container arrived on June 9, in a vessel from Brazil, coming through Cape Town to Namibia. It was kept under surveillance by port security, who received an international tip-off about the large consignment of cocaine that was on its way to Walvis Bay.

Sources within the police force also told New Era the 412 kilogramme of cocaine could have easily fetch over N$500 million on the streets, as dealers mixed it with all sorts of chemicals.

“We believe that many people are linked to this case and it is just a matter of time before we make arrests both locally and internationally,” an impeccable police source said.

Iikuyu said swift action and cooperation between the Namibian Police, Namport Security, Customs and Excise intercepted the container on Friday, around lunchtime at the Port of Walvis Bay, as the owners were about to claim the illicit contraband.

“Scanners in the port had already confirmed our suspicions with the container and we were just waiting since last week for the owners to claim the container so that we could arrest them,” Iikuyu explained.

It is not yet clear whether the drugs were meant for Namibia or whether the container was in-transit to other African countries.

Two men, of which one is 62-years-old as well as a 36-year-old, were arrested in connection with the record drug bust.

They are currently in police custody.

The duo is well known at the coast and has been arrested on several occasions for drug dealing and possession.

They are expected to appear today in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court.

Coincidently, international news media reports that the United States Coast Guard Crew also seized 5000 kilogramme cocaine worth U$206 million, between Mexico Central coast and South America and arrested 100 crewmembers.