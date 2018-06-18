Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The recently unveiled Chinese Ambassador Scholarship Program is intended to benefit many Namibian destitute but gifted students.

An award ceremony that took place last week at Otjomuise Primary School, was attended by Chinese ambassador Zhang Yiming and Khomas Regional Governor, Laura McLeod-Katjirua and other senior government officials.

Bai Mankay Sankoh, the representative of the World Food Program (WFP) in Namibia also graced the praiseworthy event that will see many Namibian needy students benefit so that they could fulfill their academic dreams.

“I am very happy to be here attending the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship” Prize Awarding Ceremony on this beautiful day,” the Chinese ambassador told the gathering.

“I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the prize-winners here. You are from different families, backgrounds and living environments, standing out from hundreds of your fellow students, proving your great endeavour in study and outstanding performances,” said the Chinese ambassador.

Zhang said the scholarship program arose at the WFP event he attended in 2017.

“I found that many students have lunch in the open air due to the lack of necessary infrastructure facilities. However, though the students were in difficult conditions, their bright smiles and optimistic attitudes impressed me a lot. I established the Chinese Scholarship Program in Namibia and Otjomuise Primary School is the first one to benefit. Today, I am here to honour my promise,” explained the ambassador.

He implored all the beneficiary students to study hard, so that they can become qualified professionals and that China has its doors open in case they want to pursue their studies in that country, that in 2017 hosted 489 200 international students according to the Chinese Ministry of Education in Beijing.

China’s increasing popularity as Asia’s most popular education destination for students pursuing degree and post-graduate studies, is due to its several competitively priced academic programs and improved academic standards at its universities.

“We are willing to try our best to help Namibian students in their study and encourage them to work harder, master more skills and realise their dreams,” he stressed.

“Nowadays, China has become the second largest economy globally and scored remarkable achievements recognised worldwide. Since China has progressed so much, we will spare no efforts to support Namibia to board on the fast lane of development,” further said the ambassador.

“As the Chinese saying goes, if the youth are strong, the country will be powerful. Education carries the inspiration and prosperity of the nation. Education can change your life and future,” he stated as appeal to Chinese NGOs and entities to emulate this program. The program will also benefit selected schools in the Zambezi and Omusati regions

On the relationship that in March got elevated when President Hage Geingob visited Beijing, he said this friendship was elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Partnership as Beijing regards Namibia highly.

Other dignitaries that attended the scholarship program was Fu Xinli, the Chairman of Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Namibia and Xia Lili, the Secretary-General of Namibia-China Loving Heart Organisation.