Bail hearing set for suspects in Mushe’s killing

Maria Amakali

WINDHOEK – The Windhoek Magistrate’s Court has set the date for a formal bail hearing, in a case of four men accused of murder and robbery.

The group was arrested for allegedly robbing and killing Alex Maluli Mushe, in Windhoek on April 06, 2017 and have been in custody since May 2017.

Making an appearance from custody before Magistrate Vannesa Stanley in the same court last week, Kleapas Malima, 23, Kenibirth Ashipala, 24, Nande Malima, 22 and Robert Shikongo, 24, were informed their hearing for formal bail application is scheduled to take place on June 25.

In August 2017, the accused’s defense attorneys indicated the interest to have their clients released on bail while awaiting trial.

The prosecution is charged Malima and his co-accused with murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances respectively.

According to court documents, the prosecution alleges that in April, Malima and his co-accused unlawfully and with intent killed Mushe by stabbing him, within the vicinity of Windhoek. Mushe died from excessive bleeding due to the stab wounds said to have been inflicted on him by Malima and his co-accused.

The prosecution further alleges the charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances, emanate from the aggravating circumstances derived from the fact that the group were in possession of a dangerous weapon that was later used in the killing. Having forced Mushe into submission, the group allegedly stole his bag and ran away.

On March 2, the group denied the allegations leveled against them by the prosecution, by taking a no guilty plea.

During the group’s first appearance in court, the State strongly opposed their release on bail. According to the State at the time, due to the seriousness of the offense and investigations not finalized, the State feared that should the accused be released on bail, they will abscond and not stand trial.

They were remanded in custody until their next scheduled appearance in court.