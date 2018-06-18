Academia edges Augustineum in epic clashes

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – Hosts Augustineum Senior Secondary School netball team suffered defeat at the hands of cross-town rivals Academia in the opening match of the FNB Classic Clashes.

Academia won by 21 baskets to 18 in front of a partisan crowd at the Augustineum courts.

Academia’s goalkeeper, Selma Auala was deservedly named FNB Player of the Match after a great performance, while Augustineum’s Ndinelao Hailulu was voted the Aquasplash Hero.

“As a leader you should not only have leadership skills, communication skills and so forth, but be the best in what you do. “I believe I was chosen because I am flexible in all aspects, I outshine in my performance and I am disciplined; most importantly, I think of the welfare of my fellow learners,” Ndinelao said.

Academia’s coach, Zinzi Matros said they were happy with the result and that a lot of practice and training had gone into the team.

“I wish to thank FNB Namibia and NBL Aquasplash for investing in the future of schools sports – going the extra mile for the school children.”