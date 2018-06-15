Unitrans trucker on bail of N$10 000

Eveline de Klerk

SWAKOPMUND – Unitrans truck driver, Donald Vemuna Kokati, 41, who is charged with malicious damage to property after a truck he was driving caught fire, was released on bail on Wednesday.

The truck caught fire a week ago amid suspicious circumstances.

Kokati made his first appearance on Wednesday afternoon in the Omaruru Magistrate’s Court whereby he was granted N$10 000 bail.

His case was postponed to August 7, for further investigation.

Kokati was arrested and charged over the weekend, after the fuel tanker valued at N$3.5 million, that was carrying 30 000 litres of fuel destined for the northern region was gutted by fire last Tuesday.

The truck as well as a Zambian fish truck caught fire and burn to ashes at a resting place for truckers some 20 kilometres from Omaruru.

The police are probing both incidents where both truck drivers abandoned the scene. Kokati was found and arrested in Otjiwarongo by Nampol. The Zambian truck driver is still at large.