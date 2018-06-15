Star of the week: Namibian netball team

Our Star of the Week is the Namibian netball team that on Wednesday defied all odds to claim a well-deserved victory against Zambia, in the final match of the Debmarine Namibia Senior Netball Pent Series. The resurgent ‘Desert Jewels’ defeated Zambia by 54 baskets to 43 in a hotly contested final, where ‘Mansie Tjivera’s Babes’ put up a gallant showing to dispatch their much-fancied opponents in fine style.

Stamina combined with a sound tactical approach won them the day.