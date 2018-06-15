Police prioritise infrastructure development – Ndeitunga

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA – The Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga, has underscored the importance of infrastructure development, saying it has become a top priority to the force more than ever.

“It is important for us to recognise… we are bringing security services to the people,” said Ndeitunga.

He made the remarks in in an interview with New Era, after a street procession in Omuthiya in preparation for the official opening of the Oshikoto regional police headquarters and a police station today (Friday).

“In 2008 when Omuthiya was proclaimed the capital town of Oshikoto, we planned for this state-of-the-art headquarters, proactively, to ensure police services are made available in the new town. I am very proud that this facility will address the issue of lack of accommodation for officers, which is also affecting others in different regions and town,” he added.

Ndeitunga said such a development is significant because it decentralises services, hence it reduces bureaucracy as services are brought closer to the people.

Ndeitunga however hopes a magistrate’s court is constructed soon in Omuthiya so that the police and courts can work closely together and in a timely manner, as opposed to now when trial-awaiting suspects have to be taken to Tsumeb which is 160km, or Ondangwa which is 80km, away.

“All in all preparations are done, and the public are welcome to see the facility, this is their facility. We the police are here to render services to them,” he said.