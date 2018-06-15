Nabta calls for calm on possible fare hike

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – The Namibia Bus and Taxi Association (Nabta) has called for calm over what it calls ‘baseless and unethical’ demands by unauthorised individuals or groups in respect of an increase in bus and taxi fares.

In a statement issued this week the association said it would pronounce itself on the matter only after a national conference, scheduled for late June or early July, to determine the necessity for fare increases.

A number of taxi and bus operators have called for an increase in fares, which they say has been necessitated by the recent fuel price increase.

“We hereby inform the transport owners and drivers not to be fooled with unwarranted actions as it happened in 2014, when individuals were doing their political campaigning to gain political votes, but to be vigilant, alert and ready to attend the national conference, when called, that will discuss all transport-related matters, including the fare increment and prices per route, which shall be announced soon upon the confirmation of the date and the venue,” noted Pendapala Anakathingo, Nabta’s secretary general.

He added that the association has been inundated with calls from transport operators, drivers and the general public, enquiring about a 50 percent or 20 percent bus and taxi increment.

Anakathingo emphasised that the association has not yet pronounced itself on any increment nor has it engaged the Namibia Transport and Taxi Union (NTTU) to discuss the issue.