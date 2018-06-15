MICT info session hailed a success

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA – Information-sharing at regional level has proven to be one of the best ways to coerce and foster cooperation among organisations and the various communities in the Oshikoto Region.

Stakeholders attested to this during an information-sharing session organised by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) in Oshikoto on Tuesday.

Although many hailed the event a success, some bemoaned the non-attendance by some of the key stakeholders in the region.

According to the regional MICT head, Vaino Mutota, the meeting was vital in order for different organisations and personnel to get to know one another, as well as establish and consolidate working relationships.

“Furthermore, this initiative aimed at promoting the idea of sharing resources during outreach programmes, as well as highlight the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders for the benefit of all,” added Mutota.

“This was very informative and I gained a lot of insight of various organisations. Without this, it could have taken me a lot of time by moving from one office to the other for making inquiries. Hence, this was the best platform, and from here I will be able to pass this information to my colleagues in order to be on par,” stressed Nored’s centre administrator for Omuthiya, Linda Antonio.

In addition, Antonio noted there are still a lot of misconceptions among the public about what Nored offers as services.

“So, this was good for us because we have known what segments the public do not understand. I hope this initiative can be turned into an annual event because it is very pivotal to our organisation’s operations,” said Antonio.

Jacky Uuyuni, a development planner in the Ministry of Industrialisation Trade and SME Development in Oshikoto, said the event raised a lot of awareness among participants about constructive ideas and on roles and operations.

“The participants suggested that we should develop a skills identification programme, as well as hold seminars with SMEs to equip them with skills and knowledge that are essential in the business sectors,” said Uuyuni.

Mutota highlighted some of the ministry’s undertakings such as the production of government’s multimedia products and services, ensuring comprehensive regional rural news coverage and explaining government policies and programmes.

“We are now advocating a regional newsletter, which we believe shall be right publication to accommodate much of the regional-based stories, as opposed to now when we send stories to different media outlets, although such publication is done based on their own discretion,” said Mutota.