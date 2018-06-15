Kariseb re-elected as chairperson

Staff Report

WINDHOEK – Kalahari Constituency Councillor, Ignatius Kariseb, was re-elected as Chairperson of the Omaheke Regional Council during an extra-ordinary Regional Council meeting on Tuesday that elected members of the management committee.

The meeting that took place in Gobabis on Tuesday also re-elected Okorukambe Constituency Councillor, Raphael Mokaleng and Otjinene Constituency Councillor, Erwin Katjizeu to the Management Committee.

The election was conducted in terms of Article 109 (3) of the Namibian Constitution, as amended, which requires members of the Regional Councils to elect, from among themselves, members of the management committee every two years and six months. The term of the previous management committee which was elected on December 4, 2015 ended on June 3, 2018.

In his acceptance speech, Kariseb said the regional council will continue to invest in the quality of life of its constituents, by improving service delivery to uplift their living standards and reducing extreme poverty.

He further informed the electorate that the regional council was working on modalities to improve the provision of houses in the region, and to implement several rural development programmes. Kariseb revealed an amount of N$83,3 million has been allocated by the National Planning Commission (NPC) for the construction of service infrastructure in all the settlements and growth points in the region, namely; Buitepos, Epukiro Post 3, Tallismanus, Summerdown, Aminuis, Omitara, Corridor 13, Tsjaka, Drimiopsis and Eiseb 10, during the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, from 2018/2019 to 2020/2021.

Gobabis Magistrate, Eden Iyambo, presided over the elections.