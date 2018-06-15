Councillor arrested over child maintenance

Staff Reporter

KATIMA MULILO – A councillor at the Bukalo Village Council, who also serves as the principal of Nsundano Junior Secondary School, Luis Matomola, made a brief appearance in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, over maintenance arrears amounting to N$25 700.

Matomola however, escaped the punishment of the law, after he settled out his outstanding fees before appearing in court. New Era established that after the warrant of arrest was issued in March, Matomola started settling his debts and by Tuesday, he already paid more than half the outstanding balance. He then completed the remaining N$13 400 on Tuesday, after which he appeared before Magistrate Boyd Namushinda. The State withdrew its case against Matomola, after learning that he had settled his child maintenance debts.

He was warned to continue paying his monthly

maintenance of N$3 000 on time, of which failure to do so will see him face the long arm of the law, that does not discriminate whether you are an “honourable councillor” an ordinary fisherman or a humble cattle herder.

Astrid Hewicke reprersented the State.