Brigadier Shiweda’s driver arrested

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK – There was a moment of high drama yesterday morning outside the Windhoek High Court where a seemingly inebriated driver of retired Brigadier Mathias Shiweda, the latter recently acquitted in a high-profile fraud case, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

The driver was seen dishing out free bottles of a highly potent red wine, with Brigadier Shiweda fast asleep in the back seat of his luxury sedan, unaware of the commotion around him, as the driver apparently wanted members of the public to party with him.

But members of the Namibian Police Force arrested Shiweda’s driver in front of the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court after he caused a scene and he appeared to be driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor.

The man, who may not be identified before he appears in court, stopped the Mercedes Benz of the former army brigadier in the street in front of the magistrate’s court complex and started doling out bottles of liquor to bystanders while Shiweda was sleeping on the back seat. When members of the police tried to intervene the man became rowdy and started swearing at the officers, demanding to know if they knew who he was and who was on the back seat of the luxury sedan.

Things got to a head when members of the Namibian Intelligence Service arrived at the scene and drove off with Shiweda, leaving the driver behind. The driver was then arrested and taken to the Windhoek Police Station.

Eyewitnesses told New Era that the man claimed the brigadier was celebrating and wanted everybody to celebrate with him. It is not clear what Shiweda was celebrating. But he was recently acquitted on all charges in the Avid fraud trial which saw five people convicted on various charges.

Efforts to get confirmation from the Namibian Police Force on what, if any, charges the man will face were unsuccessful as neither the Khomas regional commander, Commissioner Sylvanus Nghishidimbwa, or the public relations commander, Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi, answered queries made to them at the time of going to print.